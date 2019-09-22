Breitbart Entertainment Editor’s Book Rockets to #9 on Amazon

The explosive new book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, by Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, has rocketed to number 9 on the Amazon best seller’s list.

Jerome’s book, released nationwide on Sept. 17, was billed by his publisher, Harper Collins, as being chock full of the facts “TV talking heads, Hollywood celebrities, your teachers, professors, your politicians, and your local paper are not likely to ever tell you and don’t want you to know:”

Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.

Hispanics constitute over half of Border Patrol Agents.

The U.S. settled more refugees in 2018 than any other nation.

Half of federal arrests are immigration-related.

Amazon paid $0 in taxes on $11.2 billion in profits in 2018.

Taxpayers doled out $2.6 billion in food stamps to dead people in less than two years.

World leaders flew to Davos to discuss global warming in a fleet of 1,700 private jets.

90 percent of plastic waste comes from Asia and Africa.

“Jerome is a fighter, a nightmare for Hollywood elites, and an integral part of the Breitbart family,” said Breitbart News President and CEO Larry Solov. “This book is a must-read for anyone who still cares about truth prevailing in America’s public discourse.”

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow said, “Jerome does something invaluable with this book: he precisely and concisely gives you history and arguments you can use to combat the left, or at least understand it. I learned a lot from this book and was reminded of a lot of things I wished I remembered. Buy two copies, and give one to a friend.”

Jerome appeared on Fox News this week and called out the left’s lies on immigration, climate change, and Silicon Valley’s potential to secretly sway millions of votes.

50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know hit bookshelves nationwide on September 17. Order your copy today.