Watch — Jerome Hudson Reveals: U.S. Carbon Emissions at Lowest Level Since 1992

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson appeared on Fox & Friends Tuesday and revealed the facts the political left and the establishment media refuse face about climate change, which he uncovers in his new book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which Harper Collins released nationwide on September 17.

“The environmental protection agency reports that carbon emissions from energy use from the U.S. are the lowest since 1992,” Jerome Hudson said.

“Hollywood elites and establishment media are so busy telling us the America must lead and do more on climate change that the don’t realize that America has reduced its carbon emissions for nearly decades.” Hudson said. “Democrats push a $16 trillion Green New Deal plan that will heavily tax the middle class. Democrats can’t explain their plan to convince the world’s biggest polluters Russia, the European Union, China, and India to reduce their carbon emissions.”

Jerome Hudson’s new book explains what you won’t hear from your professors, Washington politicians, the establishment media and Hollywood celebrities:

Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.

Hispanics constitute over half of Border Patrol Agents.

The U.S. settled more refugees in 2018 than any other nation.

Half of federal arrests are immigration-related.

Amazon paid $0 in taxes on $11.2 billion in profits in 2018.

Taxpayers doled out $2.6 billion in food stamps to dead people in less than two years.

World leaders flew to Davos to discuss global warming in a fleet of 1,700 private jets.

90 percent of plastic waste comes from Asia and Africa.

