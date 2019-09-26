Biden Blames His Ukraine Scandal on Trump: Hysteria ’18 Out of 10′

Former Vice President and Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden blamed the ongoing controversy surrounding his and his son Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukraine were a matter of right-wing hysteria, arguing that not a “single legitimate journalist in the world has given any credibility” to the allegations.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asked Joe Biden how the controversy surrounding his dealings with Ukraine rank on the “outlandish scale” of his career in politics.

“Uh, 18 out of 10,” Biden responded. “This is kind of bizarre… When you step back from it this is not about me and my family, there is not one single, solitary, legitimate journalist in the world who has given any credibility to this, they have debunked all of what [Trump has said] since Guiliani started this a while ago.”

According to a transcript of the conversation released on Monday, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings, an energy firm where his son Hunter had been a board member.

Biden denied any truth to allegations, declaring that there is who has corroborated such claims, which were first reported by Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer in his bestselling book Secret Empires.

“Look, we want to get his attention. I have 70 polls in a row showing me beating him, and that all of sudden gets his attention,” Biden said. “And so I think that’s why I’m the object of his attention.”

Kimmel went on to ask Biden whether Trump making such requests to a foreign leader amounted to an impeachable offense after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week that the House of Representatives would proceed with an official impeachment inquiry.

“Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me that it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility,” Biden said. “But look, I am confident in the ability of the House and Senate to deal with this. My job is to go out and flat-beat him.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com