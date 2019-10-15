Watch: Comedian Neal Brennan Proposes Crowdfunding Campaign to Remove Trump

Comedian and Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan proposed a crowdfunding campaign to “buy America back” from President Donald Trump because he thinks he owns the country.

Appearing on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in his role as “Trevor’s Friend Neal,” Neal Brennan argued that President Trump “doesn’t think he got elected” but “thinks he bought America.” As a result, he thinks the “whole country is just some business he owns.”

Trump doesn’t think he won the election, he thinks he bought America. @NealBrennan explains: pic.twitter.com/MCDRCs05ns — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 15, 2019

Noah responded by admitting that Trump was “extreme,” but pushed back on the idea that he believes he owns the entire country.

“Dude, he tried to buy Greenland eight weeks ago, and it wasn’t even for sale,” Brennan responded. “Trump thinks everyone in the country works for him, it’s why he sends his Attorney General round the world to focus on his personal vendettas.”

Noah asked Brennan whether there is anything people can do to defeat the idea that Trump owns America.

“Yes, but we’ll have to turn to America’s most reliable institution: Kickstarter. We pool our money, and buy America back from Donald Trump,” he explained. “If America truly is a Trump property, eventually it’s gonna plummet in value, and we can buy it back for pennies on the dollar.”

Meanwhile earlier this month, Brennan also suggested that Trump’s voters may eventually turn their back on him

“Trump treats his voters like the dude at the club who talks crazy shit expecting his boys to back him up in a fight,” he wrote on Twitter. Eventually they’ll be like ‘It’s on you dude.'”

Trump treats his voters like the dude at the club who talks crazy shit expecting his boys to back him up in a fight. Eventually they'll be like "It's on you dude." — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) October 1, 2019

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com