Tom Arnold to Diamond and Silk: ‘Get Your Big Booties Back Into Big Daddy’s Hot Tub’

Actor and far-left activist Tom Arnold has been accused of sexually harassing the pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk, declaring his desire to “investigate every crack curve and crevice” of their intimate body parts in an unhinged tweet.

“I’d like to investigate every crack curve and crevice of you two tons of fun’ss heavenly bodies,” Arnold said responding to a tweet from the two women calling for his and Barbra Streisand to be “put under investigation” by authorities. “I’ll start with an intensive examination of your naughty bits. So take off all [your] clothes [and] get back your big booties buts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky.”

Tom Arnold and Barbra Streisand should also be put under investigation! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 24, 2019

“Is this tweet considered online sexual harassment or predatory behavior?” the pair complained. “Where is the #MeToo movement. Tom Arnold, you may not have respect for yourself but you don’t get to disrespect Diamond and Silk!”

Is this tweet considered online sexual harassment or predatory behavior? Where is the #MeToo movement?@TomArnold, you may not have respect for yourself but you don't get to disrespect Diamond and Silk! pic.twitter.com/1aU25Kgl8P — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 27, 2019

It is not the first time that Arnold has shared his sexual fantasies about political figures. In July, he professed his infatuation with Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN), describing her as “beautiful, smart [and] brave.”

“If I’m lucky we’ll fall in love,” he wrote at the time.

She's beautiful, smart & brave. If I'm lucky we'll fall in love. Rand Paul is a horrible neighbor a terrible Senator & worse human. Donald Trump has retweeted Nazi's. You've never called out Donald Trump. Stop bullying tiny brown women coward. Time to call out big fat white guys. https://t.co/8zYdMC6vdo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 30, 2019

In August, the 60-year-old actor also fantasized about standing over the dead body of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his his [sic] teeny tiny tail in the other,” Arnold wrote in response to a photo of Don Jr. on a hunting expedition.

Looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his his teeny tiny tail in the other.. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 2, 2019

Last year, Arnold was interviewed by U.S. Secret Service agents visited him at his home to warn him that his tweets could incite violence against high-ranking politicians or even the president himself.

“Thank you US Secret Service for risking your lives keeping democracy safe,” Arnold said in a statement following the visit. “I appreciate you coming to my home on what must’ve been a busy day. I heard your message loud & clear. Words matter. Tone matters. Words can incite violence. Be responsible.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.