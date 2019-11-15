Singer Mon Laferte Goes Topless at Latin Grammys to Protest Police Brutality in Chile

The singer Mon Laferte bared her breasts Thursday on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, protesting police brutality amid ongoing civil unrest in her native Chile.

In video footage from the red carpet posted to social media, Laferte is seen arriving at the ceremony wearing a dark overcoat and then disrobing in front of the cameras.

“En Chile torturan violan y matan,” Mon Laferte wrote across her bare chest. The words translate to: “In Chile, they torture, rape, and kill.”

Chile has seen widespread civil unrest since last month when a proposed increase in subway fares set off waves of anti-government protests. At least 20 people have reportedly died in the riots.

The 36-year-old Laferte won a Grammy on Thursday for Best Alternative Music Album for her album Norma. But the performer remained fully clothed when she accepted her award.

“Thanks so much. This is for Chile,” Laferte said in her acceptance speech, which was delivered in Spanish. She then read a note from fellow Chilean singer La Chinganera, about the protests taking place in the country.

“Chile, I hurt for you. You bleed through every one of my veins,” Laferte recited. “The militia’s boot, the bullet that doesn’t listen, won’t stop our fight until justice has been made.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com