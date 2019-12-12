Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alec Baldwin Promote Impeachment Marches Against ‘Liar and Fraud’ Trump

Left-wing actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is encouraging people to participate in street protests in support of House Democrats’ attempts to impeach President Donald Trump, whom the Veep and Seinfeld star called “a liar and a fraud.”

Louis-Dreyfus is one of a growing number of celebrities who are promoting the far-left MoveOn’s planned series of nationwide demonstrations aimed to boost the impeachment effort. Actors Alec Baldwin and Alyssa Milano as well as filmmaker Rob Reiner have all promoted the protests via social media.

“The bigger these marches are, the harder it will be for Trump to pretend he hasn’t been caught in a botched bribery scheme and that millions of American [sic] now see him as a liar and a fraud,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Wednesday.

Baldwin, who regularly impersonates President Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, said the planned protests are necessary to protect democracy.

“Many of you may have seen me play the President on Saturday Night Live,” he tweeted. “But I’m here to say protecting our democracy is no laughing matter. Show up to nationwide protests happening the day before the House impeachment vote.”

MoveOn, funded by anti-Trump billionaire George Soros, is sponsoring the protests, which are scheduled to take place nationwide the day before the House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment. The vote is expected to take place next week, though no official date has been announced.

The protests are expected to take place in all 50 states, with more than 70,000 people already signed up to participate, according to MoveOn.

Reiner demanded in a Tweet this week that President Trump be removed from office.

“Don’t let these articles of impeachment become empty words,” the Misery director wrote. “Be in the streets the night before the House votes to say that Nobody is Above the Law, and demand Trump be removed.”

