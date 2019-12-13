Appearing Thursday on CBS’s The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called Republicans “shameful” for defending President Donald Trump amid the partisan impeachment process and asked how they will explain their actions to their grandchildren.

“For some of our members, who are defending the Constitution, it is their finest hour,” Adam Schiff told Colbert. “But for others, who are willfully blinding themselves to this president’s misconduct, it is the most shameful hour.”

Schiff’s appearance with Colbert came just a day before the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance articles of impeachment against President Trump to the full House of Representatives over his contacts with Ukraine. The articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — were approved by a party-line vote of 23 to 17.

Schiff, who has led the partisan impeachment effort, posed as question to Colbert about how the Republicans defending the president will justify their actions to their grandchildren.

“I wonder how they are going to explain one day when their grandchild comes to them and says, ‘Granddad, Grandma, please tell me what you did when that unethical man, that terrible man, that man who was putting people in cages, dividing our country, extorting our allies, please tell me what you did to stand up to that man,'” Shiff said. “What will their answer be? For all too many, it will be nothing. It will be nothing except shame.”