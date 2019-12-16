Stephen King: Trump ‘Is a Horse’s Ass,’ Lindsey Graham Is ‘a Piece of S**t’

Author and Hollywood movie producer Stephen King has once again unloaded on President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers, describing the former as a “horse’s ass” and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as a “piece of shit.”

King was responding to a tweet from “resistance” activist Stephanie Graham (no relation), who cited a report on how President Obama’s former National Security Adviser Susan Rice called Lindsey Graham a “piece of shit.”

“He’s been a piece of shit,” Rice said during an interview on the Pod Save the World podcast. “I said it. I said it, damn it. He’s a piece of shit.”

This caught the attention of King, who informed his 5.5 million followers that such profanity was a “perfectly adequate description of Leningrad Lindsey,” presumably inferring that he has secret connections with Russia. Although, Graham is widely considered one of Congress’s most aggressive anti-Russia hawks.

“A piece of shit” is a perfectly adequate description of Leningrad Lindsey. https://t.co/oCLTH5ISgz — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2019

The 71-year-old It writer later followed up with an attack on the president, declaring that “Trump is such a horse’s ass.”

Trump is such a horse’s ass. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 16, 2019

Stephen King remains one of the literary world’s most vociferous critics of the Trump administration. Last month, King revealed that he often “feels like screaming” about Congress’s failure to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“Sometimes I feel like screaming, ‘Everybody knows that Trump is as crooked as a broken nose and as dumb as a fencepost,” King wrote. “‘Just quit shitting around and get him the fuck out of there.’”

Sometimes I feel like screaming, "Everybody knows that Trump is as crooked as a broken nose and as dumb as a fencepost. Just quit shitting around and get him the fuck out of there." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2019

In July, The Shining author also fantasized about the 2020 presidential election as it presents the opportunity to rid the White House of the “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters” that he considers Donald Trump.

“I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters,” he tweeted. “How happy I would be to tell him ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ next November.”

I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him "YOU'RE FIRED" next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2019

