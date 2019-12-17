Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett Star in U.N. Refugee Video Warning Fear of Refugees Is on the Rise

Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller, and Benedict Cumberbatch, starred in a United Nations refugee video that proclaimed that “negative stereotyping and fear” of refugees is “on the rise.”

The celebrity-studded video is from USA for UNHCR, a non-profit organization that claims to protect refugees and “empowers them with hope and opportunity.”

“We all have a part to play in creating a kinder society which helps everyone, including refugees. #EveryoneCounts,” Wolverine star Hugh Jackman tweeted, promoting the video to his 14 million Twitter followers.

We all have a part to play in creating a kinder society which helps everyone, including refugees. #EveryoneCounts pic.twitter.com/gsRbW9JnL1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 16, 2019

“Everyone counts on famous faces to highlight important issues,” Blanchett and Stiller said as part of a montage that featured others proclaiming that “negative stereotyping and fear” are “on the rise.”

The montage continued:

Everyone counts on famous faces to highlight important issues. To generate support for good causes like refugees, each reading a line, repeating a point, again and again in the hope that everyone will act. Everyone counts on refugees. Trying to describe how we’ve suffered. Asking for help in the hope that everyone will act. And so many people have acted with empathy, kindness, and understanding. And we have counted on those people, but there is something we didn’t count on. Negative stereotyping and fear are on the rise. Something needs to change. It is time to see refugees differently. To see that refugees, when given the chance, can have a positive impact.

UN Refugee Agency describes itself as the “world’s leading organization aiding and protecting people forced to flee their homes due to violence, conflict and persecution.”

This is far from the first time far-left celebrities have engaged in a lecture-style montage. In June, actors Robert De Niro, Laurence Fishburne, Sophia Bush, and Martin Sheen participated in a video “demanding that Americans read the special counsel report” and demanding that “President Donald Trump, and members of his administration, testify before Congress,” as Breitbart News reported.