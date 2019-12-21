Actor-director Kevin Costner will endorse South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the Democratic nominee for president on Sunday, adding to the candidate’s growing list of Hollywood backers.

The Field of Dreams star is scheduled to appear with Buttigieg in Indianola, Iowa, Sunday afternoon for a town hall gathering of supporters, according to a tweet from Buttigieg’s official campaign. The Des Moines Register reported that Costner will introduce and endorse Buttigieg before the event at Indianola High School at 12:30 p.m.

Kevin Costner is joining @PeteButtigieg tomorrow in Iowa. You won’t want to miss it 👉https://t.co/M7lgniQgGUhttps://t.co/sSzgmtPlJb — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) December 21, 2019

Costner is the latest Hollywood figure to throw his weight behind Buttigieg, whose candidacy has struck a chord within the entertainment industry to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in fundraising. Other showbusiness figures to support the openly gay mayor are Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Alyssa Milano, and David Geffen.

The Yellowstone star made a veiled jab at President Donald Trump during an appearance on ABC’s The View last year, where he criticized the administration’s border and immigration policies.

“You know, this is a hard thing to say, but I don’t — I’m not recognizing America right now,” Costner said.

“Separating people with no plan, when those children can’t even speak English? Can you imagine the terror? Besides just being separated? So we have to do better.”

The choice of Iowa for the endorsement holds sentimental value for the actor. Field of Dreams was filmed around Dyersville, Iowa, where the titular baseball diamond still resides.

A recent poll showed that Buttigieg is maintaining his lead in Iowa less than two months ahead of the February 3 caucus. The Civiqs research poll showed that Buttigieg is holding onto his lead with 24 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 21 percent.

Coster, who won Oscars for Dances with Wolves, endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2008.

