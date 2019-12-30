Barack Obama Picks His Own Netflix Documentary Among Favorite Movies of 2019

Former president Barack Obama picked a Netflix documentary from his own production company as part of his list of favorite movies of 2019.

President Obama tweeted on Sunday afternoon a list of 18 movies that he described as his favorite of the year, plus three TV series that he considered as “powerful” as movies.

His list features five Netflix titles. Barack and Michelle Obama signed a lucrative production deal with Netflix in 2018 that will allow the former first couple to partner with the streaming entertainment company on scripted content and documentaries.

Among the feature titles on Barack Obama’s list was the documentary American Factory, which was backed by the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company and released by Netflix. The documentary tells the story of a former General Motors plant in Ohio that is re-opened by a Chinese billionaire.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

The other Netflix titles on his list are The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro; Marriage Story; the French-Senegalese movie Atlantics; and the dramatic limited series Unbelievable.

Barack Obama also chose a few global auteur titles that have been championed by the critical elite: the Chinese gangster drama Ash Is the Purest White; the Colombian drama Birds of Passage; the German mystery Transit; the British character study The Souvenir; and the South Korean critical darling Parasite.

The only mainstream Hollywood studio releases on his list are Ford v Ferrari, Just Mercy, and Little Women.

Last year, Barack Obama chose Roma, Black Panther, and BlacKkKlansman among his list of favorite movies of 2018.

