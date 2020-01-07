Hollywood Attacks Trump as Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Anderson Cooper (L) and Rosie O'Donnell speak onstage during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD

Hollywood celebrities blamed President Donald Trump for Iran’s attack Tuesday evening, in which over a dozen missiles were fired at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troop — though no casualties were reported.

The missiles were fired in retaliation for Trump’s successful airstrike against Iranian terror mastermind Qasim Soleimani last week, who had been behind an escalation of attacks on Americans in Iraq, both civilian and military, including the U.S. embassy.

Director Rob Reiner:

Singer and actress Bette Midler:

Novelist Stephen King:

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

Comedian and pundit Rosie O’Donnell:

Airborne Toxic Event lead singer Mikel Jollett:

Actor John Cusack:

Actor and producer Adam Goldberg:

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio:

Actor Josh Malina:

Actor Jeffrey Wright:

Entertainment in Iran, including film, is subject to strict government review and censorship.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

