Barbra Streisand: Trump Obsesses over Obama ‘Whose Legacy He’ll Never Live Up To’

Left-wing pop singer Barbra Streisand has claimed that President Donald Trump has an obsession with the legacy of former President Barack Obama, one which she says he will never live up to.

Streisand made the comments in response to a Washington Post article about how Trump claimed that Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran had given them access to billions of dollars that funded Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against U.S. military bases on Tuesday evening following the assassination of Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani.

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash,” Trump said in an address from the White House.

“Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America,'” he continued. “Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq.””

Streisand interpreted the comments as Trump obsessing over Obama’s legacy which she says he will never live up to.

“Trump once again lies and obsesses about President Obama, whose legacy he’ll never live up to,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “Iran wasn’t given our money but sent their own frozen assets, and the amount is a fraction of what Trump claims.”

Trump may well be obsessed with Obama’s legacy, although not quite in the way that Streisand thinks. Since taking office, he has tried to undo as many of his predecessor’s policies as possible, particularly in the area of international diplomacy but also with regard to healthcare, immigration, the environment, and many other areas.

The 77-year-old singer remains one of Hollywood’s most fervent anti-Trump fanatics. Last month, she set out her six reasons as to why Trump should be impeached, which included unsubstantiated claims such as that he extorted Ukraine for political benefit and that despite not taking a salary, he continues to benefit financially from his position as president.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.