Rob Reiner to John Bolton: ‘Stop F**king Around, Tell Us What You Know’

Leftist Hollywood director Rob Reiner demanded on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor John Bolton “stop fucking around” and tell the public what he knows about President Donald Trump.

“Getting sick and tired of this crap,” tweeted the Misery director on Wednesday. “John Bolton, be a Patriot. Go straight to the public and tell US what you know. STOP FUCKING AROUND!”

Reiner’s vulgar remarks arrive on the heels of reports surfacing about an upcoming book by Bolton, which apparently claims that President Trump conditioned aid to foreign countries on investigations into corruption.

Reiner has been an avid proponent of the president’s impeachment, insisting that the commander in chief has “obstructed Congress in covering up all of his wrongdoing.”

At a December impeachment rally in Los Angeles, The Jerk actor proclaimed that the president will be “impeached” and “removed from office,” claiming that the president abused his power “by attempting to bribe a foreign country for his own personal political benefit.”

Last week, Reiner praised Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his role in the impeachment hoax.

“Adam Schiff has made the airtight argument that Donald Trump is Putin’s Useful Idiot,” said Reiner of the congressman who has been caught disseminating fabricated content on multiple occasions from fake transcripts at committee hearings.

