Rob Reiner at Impeachment Rally: We Will Make Sure Trump Is Removed from Office

President Donald Trump will be “impeached” and “removed from office,” promised Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner at an impeachment rally in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The rally, sponsored by the left-wing and partisan Democrat organization MoveOn, was attended by approximately 500 protesters before Wednesday’s scheduled vote in the House of Representatives on articles of impeachment against Trump.

“Fact, he has abused his power by attempting to bribe a foreign country for his own personal political benefit. Fact, he has obstructed Congress in covering up all of his wrongdoing, and fact, tomorrow, he will be the third president in the United States ever to have been impeached,” Reiner Said.

“We all care about the rule of law. We care about our Constitution. We care about our 243 years of self-rule, and we care about it. We will make sure that not only is he impeached, but he will be removed from office. Thank you. I love you all for coming. Thank you,” Reiner said.

Actress and fellow left-wing activist Alyssa Milano was also a featured speaker at the event. “We will vote them all out,” she promised, while describing herself as “premenopausal” and “angry.” Milano led attendees in a chant of, “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!”

Breitbart News reported on signs held by the rallygoers, including messages such as: “Impeach and Remove”; “Trump Is Not Above the Law”; Impeach 45″; “Fuck Cheeto Voldemort”; and “Make the Asshole Go Away.”

A rubber prop depicting Trump’s head was seen on the end of a pike held by a man at the event. He told Breitbart News he wished it were Trump’s actual head.

Reiner derided Trump as “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history” via Twitter prior to his rally address.

For all those who believe in the Rule of Law, The Constitution & our 243 yrs. of Self Rule, join me tonight at LA City Hall for one of the over 500 rallies around the country calling for the Impeachment & Removal of the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 17, 2019

Reiner regularly frames Trump and Republicans as agents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin,” Reiner said in November. “But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned.”

