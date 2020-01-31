Hollywood Melts Down as Impeachment Trial Leans Toward no Witnesses: ‘Our Country Is in Great Danger’

Hollywood celebrities experienced a collective social media meltdown on Friday morning as it appeared increasingly likely that the Senate would acquit President Donald Trump in its impeachment trial. Stars also made a last ditch effort to rally their followers to demand Democratic witnesses to testify against the president.

Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Rosie O’Donnell sounded the Twitter alarm, praising Democrat leaders while warning the public that the end of democracy was nigh.

Actor Jeffrey Wright heaped praise on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has been leading the impeachment effort against President Trump.

Actress Bette Midler demanded that the Senate call witnesses in the trial.

According to Rob Reiner, Trump is guilty and will let free.

Judd Apatow accused Republican senators of rigging the trial.

Patricia Arquette implied that the real story behind the impeachment trial will eventually “come out.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus encouraged her followers to text  the left-wing progressive activist group Stand Up America, which has positioned itself as part of the “resistance” against the Trump administration,

Responding to author Tours,

Actor Bradley Whitford used the impeachment hearing as an opportunity to call Trump supporters a “cult.”

Actor Don Cheadle said that he plans to both “agonize” and “organize” in response to the impeachment trial.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell said “of course HE DID IT … our country is in great danger – buckle up – this is not ok.”

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt also said he’d “campaign like hell and vote for whoever is nominated. Bernie, Warren, fucking Mayor McCheese.”

John Leguizamo threatened to target Republic senators who don’t vote for witnesses, as well as Democrats who “defect.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette called out Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who dealt a blow to Democrats by voting against witnesses. The actress called Sen. Alexander a “coward.”

Actor Ethan Embry predicted that if President Trump is acquitted, “I have little doubt he’ll win re-election later this year.”

