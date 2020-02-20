‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Decries the Media’s Insults and ‘Sexualization’

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who turned sixteen this week, took to Instagram on her birthday to decry the media’s “unnecessary insults” and “sexualization.”

“the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” wrote Brown in her Instagram caption. “there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” said the actress, who is best known for her role as Eleven in the poplar series, Stranger Things.

“i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next,” she added. “our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

Millie Bobby Brown went on to maintain that despite the “headlines,” she will never be defeated.

“but not ever will i be defeated,” Brown affirmed. “ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

“let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights,” she said. “dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile ;) [let’s go] 16.”

The Instagram post was accompanied by a video, which displayed several purported headlines about Brown being subjected to cyberbullying, before by a montage of video clips that showcased the actress “behind the scenes,” as well as be followed and photographed by paparazzi.

