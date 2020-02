Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brightens New Delhi, India in Colorful Carolina Herrera

First Lady Melania Trump spent the day in New Delhi, India, with schoolchildren, bringing bright florals for the occasion in a color shirt dress and snakeskin red leather belt.

For her second day in India, Melania Trump chose a floral print cotton shirt dress by Carolina Herrera which she cinched with a snakeskin red leather belt for added color. The dress retails for about $1,690.

Mrs. Trump paired the Carolina Herrera number with white leather Manolo Blahnik pumps which she wore the day before with her custom white jumpsuit by Atelier Caito For Hervé Pierre.

