Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes India’s Taj Mahal in Hervé Pierre

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted off to Agra, India this week and stopped by the Taj Mahal for a glamorous photo op, wearing fashions that blend the traditions of Bollywood with Parisian high fashion.

To depart the White House on Sunday evening, Melania Trump chose a black turtle neck and checkered skinny pants by Rachel Roy — the longtime designer friend of Mrs. Trump. The Rachel Roy pants once retailed for an affordable $99. The black overcoat could have easily been ripped from Burberry’s latest ready-to-wear collection.

The skinny pants, with their black and white grid pattern, were a perfect match for Mrs. Trump’s Roger Vivier patent-trimmed leather flats and Celine 57mm square sunglasses. The shoes, a nod to India’s flat-centric footwear, retail for about $895 while the shades go for about $460.

Landing in India, Melania. Trump wore a custom jumpsuit made from a thick silk crepe by Atelier Caito For Hervé Pierre that features a green silk and gold metallic sash cut from vintage Indian textiles.

Pierre, Mrs. Trump’s close friend and personal couturier, celebrated the moment she stepped in front of the Taj Mahal for photos in the ensemble which was paired with white Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos.

Mrs. Trump owns a similar jumpsuit in black and navy by Pierre (loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember it from a November 2019 ceremony) but specifically asked to have it crafted in white for the state visit to India.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.