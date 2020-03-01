Video: Michael Moore Suggests Trump Is More Dangerous Than Coronavirus

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and actor Alec Baldwin are joining their fellow Hollywood celebrities to fan the flames of coronavirus hysteria, with Moore making the stunning suggestion the President Donald Trump is more dangerous than the coronavirus during a recent appearance on MSNBC.

The Oscar-winning director and host Brian Williams also repeated the widely discredited allegation that President Trump called the virus a “hoax.”

Alec Baldwin said separately this weekend that President Trump is the true “pandemic that threatens the world.”

Michael Moore appeared on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Friday when he posited the notion that President Trump poses a greater threat to the public than the coronavirus because at least scientists can work to deal with the virus.

“If you have the president telling people it’s a hoax, that there’s nothing to worry about, that it will disappear as he said yesterday, and it’ll be a miracle. I sat there just now thinking before I came in here: ‘which is more dangerous? A virus or a president who says that?'” Moore asked host Brian Williams.

“Because at least if we were honest and knew everything about the virus and the facts were all out there, science could start to deal with it. Whatever innoculation, whatever we need to come up with, whatever we need to invent, we could start that process.”

Earlier in the segment, Williams erroneously claimed that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax, when in fact the president used the term “hoax” to describe Democrats’ attempts to politicize the virus and use it as a political weapon.

“This is about to become people’s realities on local news. And local news comes roaring back into our lives when we are concerned about our surroundings, our brothers, our sisters, our community. That’s going to become the truth for people. Talk about the danger of the president calling this a hoax,” Williams said to Moore.

Moore also falsely claimed that President Trump told Americans that “there’s nothing to worry about” when it comes to the coronavirus.

In fact, the president said during Thursday’s White House press conference: “There’s a chance that it won’t spread too, and there’s a chance that it will, and then it’s a question of at what level.”

Actor Alec Baldwin separately capitalized on coronavirus fears to make a political jab at President Trump, tweeting that the commander in chief is the true “pandemic that threatens the world.”

The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 29, 2020

Moore and Baldwin are the latest Hollywood figures to spread and repeat fake news about the coronavirus.

Actress Debra Messing repeated the discredited claim that President Trump cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), thereby making the country more vulnerable to a possible pandemic. But those proposed cuts never went into effect, and Congress has actually increased CDC funding.

Cher tweeted separately on Saturday the false claim that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” created by Democrats when in fact the president used “hoax” to describe the Democratic Party’s effort to politicize the illness.

