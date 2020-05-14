Guns N’ Roses Rips Trump with ‘Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45′ T-Shirts

Guns N’ Roses released a “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45” coronavirus T-shirt to raise funds for musicians, in what appears to be the rock band’s latest dig at President Donald Trump.

The band unveiled the t-shirts, emblazoned with the words “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45,” on their website and social media accounts on Wednesday. Priced at a hefty $25, the shirt will be ready for purchase in June, with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward MusiCares, a charity aimed at helping those working within the music industry during difficult times.

The shirt’s release comes a week after Trump visited the Honeywell factory in Arizona where face masks are being produced. As he was inspecting the facility, workers blared the song Guns N’ Roses song “Live And Let Die” out of factory speakers.

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose has never made any secret about his disdain for Donald Trump and lashed out at his administration’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Rose targeted described Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as an “asshole” following Trump’s visit to the Honeywell factory.

On Monday, Axl Rose retweeted a post from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden that read: “Donald Trump just doesn’t understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis – and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act.”

Donald Trump just doesn't understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis — and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act. pic.twitter.com/hRrueGgx2C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2020

In November 2018, Rose demanded the Trump campaign not play any of his band’s music at events in the run-up to the midterm elections, complaining that Americans had “never experienced anything this obscene.”

