Michelle Obama and MTV Host ‘Virtual Prom’ to Pump Up Voter Registration

Former first lady Michelle Obama has joined forces with MTV to create a virtual high school prom to help drive voter registration for her When We All Vote organization — a group that bills itself as non-partisan but that is aggressively pushing vote by mail with the help of left-wing celebrities.

Michelle Obama appeared on Friday’s Today with Hoda and Jenna to push the virtual prom. “I’m just blown away by your commitment and your focus and the level of articulateness you are showing on this issue,” Obama told Today host Jenna Bush Hager, who is the daughter of former president George W. Bush.

Our #PromChallenge winners got the surprise of a lifetime when @MichelleObama dropped into their Zoom to give them the good news 🏆🎉 Want to join the party? RSVP for our #MTVPromathon with @MTV on May 22nd → https://t.co/AUPRgpLgoC pic.twitter.com/5o3zfABrCH — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) May 15, 2020

Michelle Obama then addressed the high school students who were participating in the on-air Zoom session.

“I know this has been a tough time for you guys,” she said. “Look, let me just say — the future of your communities and our countries is in the hands of young people like you all. No pressure. But we’re counting on you. So let’s show everyone what we can accomplish when we all vote.”

I'm so proud of these students, who each registered their classmates and community to vote. These are the kind of actions that make all the difference. To celebrate these young people, join us on May 22 for #MTVPromathon with @MTV & @WhenWeAllVote. RSVP: https://t.co/ggVjRpS3CU pic.twitter.com/njiqDpOcGy — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 15, 2020

MTV and When We All Vote had originally planned to collaborate on a senior prom event, but the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to turn it into an online contest. The winning students, who each registered classmates and other members of the their communities to vote, will participate in the virtual prom on May 22.

When We All Vote boasts a chairing committee of 12 celebrities whose ostensible task is to use their influencer status to boost the organization’s visibility, especially among young people. The organization’s chairs include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Shonda Rhimes, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Janelle Monae.

On Friday, Shonda Rhimes expressed her support for the MTV partnership. Actress Piper Perabo also echoed her support.

Hey, Class of 2020! @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV are teaming up for a virtual prom. The theme? Using your voice with your vote. Get ready for amazing performances, student shoutouts, and info on how to be civically engaged in 2020. ✨ https://t.co/hL1Co2FvPz pic.twitter.com/6cCvBhPLTC — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 15, 2020

Hey, Class of 2020! 👨🏿‍🎓🏾‍🎓👩🏻‍🎓@WhenWeAllVote and @MTV are teaming up for a virtual prom!🕺🏽👯💃🏽🎶🎵🎈 The theme? Using your voice with your vote! 🗣🗳 Get ready for amazing performances, student shoutouts, and info on how to be civically engaged in 2020! ✨ https://t.co/CRzQFq8UIB https://t.co/Ri2vbsDR09 — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) May 15, 2020

When We Vote has aggressively pushed for the vote by mail initiative, claiming that it is necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced opposition to vote by mail, saying that it facilitates voter fraud. Ballots can be stolen, sold, forged, or lost. In some cases, illegal aliens receive mail-in ballots because they were automatically registered through their drivers licenses.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has ordered vote-by-mail in California for November’s election, sending some 21 million ballots to individuals in the state.

The left’s push for vote by mail has also raised concerns about ballot harvesting, which is illegal in some states. Ballot harvesting empowers political operatives to collect and deliver mail-in ballots.

On Thursday, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano voiced her support for vote by mail in a CNN op-ed piece, claiming that it is a “safe, time-tested, and secure” way to cast your ballot.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com