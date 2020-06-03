Watch: Sharon Stone Riot Safety Tips

Actress Sharon Stone posted a bizarre video to Instagram in which she recommended that people use their bathroom as a safe room if they find themselves besieged by rioters.

The Basic Instinct star wore a yellow turban as she addressed her social media followers, saying that bathrooms provide the ideal hiding place because they have the fewest windows out of all the rooms in the home. “So we’re in the middle of a riot and if you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do,” she said.

“We’re going to make a safe room for you. Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows, or you’re the most tucked in there,” Stone said.

Watch below:

Sharon Stone recommended putting pillows and blankets in the tub in case you need to sleep there. She also said to fill a cooler wit non-perishable food and drink. If you’re in a rioting area, “try to board up the window in the room.”

The Casino star said to try to avoid panicking. “Stay safe. Don’t be overreactive. This will come and go like all things do.”

Stone reportedly said in an Instagram Story post that she doesn’t want the U.S. to fall into another civil war.

“Please do not fall for this we do not need a civil war we need understanding,” she wrote in an all-text post, according to Fox News.

