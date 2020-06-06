J.K. Rowling Rips Concept Biological Sex Is a Social Construct: ‘It Isn’t Hate to Speak the Truth’

Hannah Bleau

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling made waves on Saturday after publicly defending the concept of biological sex — a scientific truth largely rejected by the left — explaining to her 14.5 million Twitter followers that it “isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling said. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling faced fierce backlash from several high-profile progressive counterparts. Many of them accused her of hating transgender people and advancing “transphobia”  after she shared an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,” offering her own commentary.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she asked.

Backlash was both swift and searing as blue checkmark Twitter went berserk.

Rowling responded on Twitter as critiques continued to pour in.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she said.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” she continued, remaining steadfast in her original position.

This is far from the first time the popular author has come under fire from LGBT activists. Last year, they issued their collective grievance over the lack of LGBT representation in her novels.

She also stirred up controversy in December for publicly supporting Maya Forstater after a U.K. employment judge “allowed an employer to fire” her for “saying a man’s claim to have an opposite-sex ‘gender’ does not actually change his biological sex.”

Rowling’s position, again, triggered sharp criticism from progressive groups, like the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Many progressive LGBT activists groups — from the HRC to GLAAD — greatly dismiss the scientific reality of biological sex, reducing it to that of a social construct and placing a greater emphasis on gender identity, which they contend remains on a spectrum. Those orientations and identities can range from non-binary, to pansexual, to two-spirit.

A New York City street sign put up last year featured a list of the questionable sexual orientations, sparking praise from Chelsea Clinton.

