Actor Terry Crews: ‘It’s Important We Not Suffer from Groupthink’

terryCrewsGMA1
ABC
Warner Todd Huston

NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews appeared to respond on Monday to the backlash he received over the weekend after posting a warning that black and white Americans need to work together or risk more division and misunderstandings.

“I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink,” the Expendables actor tweeted, adding, “and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you.”

The quick explanation came on the heels of a tweet posted on Sunday that raised the hackles of supporters of Black Lives Matter. In the much-derided tweet, Crews said, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He concluded the Sunday tweet writing, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Crews — who plays Detective Sergeant Terry Jeffords on the hit NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine — was excoriated by a tidal wave of Twitter users on Sunday and into Monday. Many responded with a host of expletives and name calling and Crews was called every despicable name commonly used against blacks.

The former NFL player struck back against the mob, calling them out for having the temerity to decide who is allowed to be black. “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not,” Terry Crews said.

Crews also responded directly to some of the more civil criticisms of his original Sunday tweet:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.