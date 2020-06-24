Jim Carrey Declares Mitch McConnell ‘Will be Mowed Down’

Actor Jim Carrey warned Senator Mitch McConnell that his “senatorial infestation” will end in November this year, hours before he sailed through the Republican primary in his home state of Kentucky.

“It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down,” Jim Carrey wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a gruesome painting of a slug-like McConnell in front of an oncoming lawnmower. “Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020.”

It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WfrZluFFag — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2020

The Senate Majority Leader easily won the Republican primary on Tuesday, although he will of course face a challenge from a Democratic opponent who has not yet been confirmed.

Over the course of the campaign, McConnell has focused his efforts on attacking Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. However, freshman state lawmaker Charles Booker appears to have gained considerable momentum in recent weeks, boosted by various high-profile endorsement and his fervent support for and involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite his formidable record, Carrey appears optimistic that McConnell will be defeated.

The Dumb and Dumber and Sonic the Hedgehog star has the better part of two year pumping out offensive and provocative artwork, which practically always involves attacking President Donald Trump and his family, his supporters, or Republican lawmakers.

Previous works from Carrey attacking McConnell specifically have depicted him as causing greater loss of life than Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, as well as McConnell and other Congressman, eating “shit sandwiches” as Trump is sat tweeting on the toilet.

Every morning Trump makes special breakfast sandwiches for House Republicans. Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always asks for seconds! pic.twitter.com/VsVNJXDd19 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 22, 2018

The Dumb and Dumber to star has previously admitted his politically charged artwork as his personal way of dealing with the “pain” of the Trump presidency. “I feel feelings, and that’s the only way I can deal with them is to turn them into something positive,” Carrey explained in 2018. “All pain equals art.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com