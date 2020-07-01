Tom Hanks Says ‘Don’t Be a P*ssy’: ‘Shame on You’ if You Don’t Wear a Mask

“Shame on you,” says actor Tom Hanks, who thinks you’re a “pussy” if you refuse to wear masks in public as states continue to open up for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” said Hanks of mask-wearing and social distancing at a recent press conference promoting his new film, Greyhound, according to a report by People. “Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

The Cast Away star and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in March while in Australia. The pair have since recovered.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” said Hanks of what Americans need to be doing in order to ensure that they are doing their part.

Hanks segued to the topic of the Wuhan virus and began discussing the parallels of what the characters in the movie go through and what the real world is dealing with right now during the pandemic, according to People.

“As the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine,” added Hanks of his and Wilson’s personal experience with the disease. “We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say.”

“We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t,” the actor continued.

“I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine,” he added.

Hanks sits on the board of Michelle Obama’s voter registration group, When We All Vote. And his hate for President Trump goes back years. In October 2016, the Forrest Gump star said America would never elect “a simplistic, self-involved gasbag” like Trump.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.