‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned In Lake Piru; 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone In Boat

(UPI) — Officials said search and rescue operations will continue early Thursday for actress Naya Rivera who disappeared while boating on a California lake.

Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday afternoon after renting a boat and taking it out onto Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office had announced that a search involving a dive team was underway for a “possible drowning victim” but identified the missing person late Wednesday as Rivera, stating via Twitter the search was being called off but would continue “at first light.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters Rivera had arrived at the lake and rented the boat at around 1 p.m. and the boat was found three hours later with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, inside but her missing.

“He is safe with family members,” Buschow said, adding that he anticipates having “a lot of resources” to aid in the search on Thursday.

Rivera is best known for starring in the TV series Glee but has numerous acting credits as she started acting as a child. She was briefly married to actor Ryan Dorsey with whom she shares custody of their son, Josey.