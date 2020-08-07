Actress Issa Rae Says She Was ‘Horrified’ by Ivanka Trump While Filming HBO Comedy ‘Coastal Elites’

Hollywood actress Issa Rae, who stars in HBO’s Insecure, said she researched Ivanka Trump for a new role and was “horrified” by what she found out.

In the new HBO comedy Coastal Elites, written by Paul Rudnick, Issa Rae plays a philanthropist who socializes in the same exclusive milieu as Ivanka Trump.

“For me, this is kind of an education because I do tend to try to avoid as much of the Trump family as possible. And Ivanka, in particular, I’ve always found fascinating — but not fascinating enough to listen to,” Rae said during a panel discussion promoting Coastal Elites, according to a report from The Wrap.

“So it took a lot to research… And the more I found out, the more horrified I was. And a lot of that is expressed through the work. But it’s a testament to Paul’s writing. It was just incredible to read and immediately resonated.”

Coastal Elites consists of a series of Zoom monologues from characters across America who are forced into isolation due to the coronavirus. The show also stars Bette Midler as a left-wing New York City public school teacher and Sarah Paulson as a YouTube personality.

The show is directed by Jay Roach, who helmed the 2012 HBO drama Game Change about Sarah Palin.

Issa Rae called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” in a recent tweet.

“Your raggedy white supremacist president and his cowardly enablers would rather kill everybody than stop killing black people,” she tweeted in early June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter riots.

