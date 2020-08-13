Jason Bateman Promotes Preview of His Podcast with Kamala Harris: ‘Phew. I Thought I Was Dreaming’

Ozark star Jason Bateman promoted his upcoming podcast with Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday, fawning over Biden’s far-left California Democrat running mate.

“Phew. I thought I was dreaming,” the Dodgeball and Arrested Development star wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a preview of their conversation. “On the ticket AND on the podcast. MONDAY!” In the clip provided from the Smartless podcast, Harris is heard talking about cooking with her husband Doug, with Bateman laughing hysterically in the background.

Listen below:

Phew. I thought I was dreaming. On the ticket AND on the podcast. MONDAY! ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ https://t.co/mcM81w5Qyt pic.twitter.com/mZUjaDE5QW — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) August 13, 2020

Harris was announced by Biden as his running mate on Tuesday. The 77-year-old described her as being “ready to lead the nation on day one.”

“Whether it’s taking on the big banks or pushing for marriage equality—Kamala never shies away from fighting tooth and nail for what’s right,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “It’s why I chose her to be my running mate. She’ll wake up every day thinking about how to make life better for the people of our country.”

Whether it's taking on the big banks or pushing for marriage equality—Kamala never shies away from fighting tooth and nail for what's right. It's why I chose her to be my running mate. She'll wake up every day thinking about how to make life better for the people of our country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

Harris ran an exceptionally poor Democratic presidential primary race, dropping out before a single vote was cast. She polled at just 7 percent among California voters just before ending her campaign. Still, she has long been a favorite among Hollywood elites, many of whom held lavish fundraisers for her campaign.

On Thursday, various female celebrities joined forces with the Time’s Up movement for the “We Have Kamala Harris’s Back” campaign, which seeks to pressure media outlets into shielding her from “sexist and racist” political attacks. Stars such as Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette, and Sarah Paulson have all taken to Twitter to share the hashtag #WeHaveHerBack and spread the message.

Bateman, meanwhile, is another one of Hollywood’s extensive list of political progressives. In 2016, the Horrible Bosses star endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Bateman last year joined the plethora of leftists celebrities pledging to boycott the state of Georgia over their proposed “heartbeat” bill that would have made the procedure illegal for physicians after six weeks of pregnancy.

Go Bernie Go!

I just donated. Feels great. Git some. https://t.co/PxhgsjwDeh — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) February 2, 2016

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.