Transgender Star Jessica Alves Lands Dating Show to Find a Father for Future Kids

Transgender television personality Jessica Alves landed a dating show which will involve the TV star traveling the world in order to find “a man to father my baby.”

“I’m looking for a man to father my baby,” Alves told the Daily Mail. The report added that Alves — who used to go by the name Rodrigo — came out as transgender “just months ago,” and now dreams of “becoming a mother” after spending more than $785,000 on cosmetic surgery.

The show’s working title is Love Me Gender: Everyone Deserves A Bit Of Love In Life and Jessica. On Wednesday, Alves posted a photo on Instagram wearing a blush pink mini dress and heels.

“Everyone deserves to have love in their life and I need a little help in that department. It feels different dating as a woman,” Alves told the Daily Mail. “I speak six languages and I will be traveling to different countries where I can speak the language, including the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the USA, Brazil and The Netherlands.”

Alves went on to say that producers will then “pick the best date from each country and get them all together at a big Love Island style villa, before choosing the winner.”

“I won’t rule out getting married on the show if I meet the man of my dreams and I hope he has the same dreams of starting a family,” said Alves. “I want to show the world that a trans woman like me is able to go on dates with straight men who don’t mind which gender I was born.”

“People judge the unknown and what does not fit in the traditional standards set by society,” said Alves in a recent Instagram post showing off the TV star’s nether region in a thong swimsuit. “I live my best life. I don’t cause harm to anyone and I am sorry if my happiness and lavish lifestyle bothers you and if it does you are the one who should be revising your life and taking care of your very own business.”

Alves will be working with the TV production company, Concept Street, and the show will air on a major streaming service, reports Dail Mail. A website will soon be launched, which will give individuals the ability to apply for a date with Alves.

