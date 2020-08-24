Judd Apatow Bashes Kellyanne Conway: People Are Dead Because She Lied

Left-wing Hollywood director Judd Apatow launched a social media attack on Kellyanne Conway shortly after the White House senior counselor announced that she would be stepping down to spend more time with her family. The 40-Year-Old Virgin filmmaker said Conway should instead spend her time reflecting on “all the families she helped separate” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Judd Apatow also demanded that Kellyanne Conway publicly denounce President Donald Trump. “She knows how corrupt, dangerous and inept he is. To not inform everyone leads to the death of more people,” he tweeted. Actress Bette Midler and comedian Billy Eichner also lashed out at Conway. “Fuck the Conway parents forever,” Eichner tweeted.

In a series of tweets early Monday, Apatow used Conway’s resignation as an opportunity to impugn her reputation and accuse her of lying about the coronavirus.

“Seems like someone who quits their job to try to take better care of their daughter probably should reflect on all the families she helped separate, and all of the people who are dead because she lied about the dangers of Covid-19 to attempt to make Trump look good,” he tweeted.

Seems like someone who quits their job to try to take better care of their daughter probably should reflect on all the families she helped separate, and all of the people who are dead because she lied about the dangers of Covid-19 to attempt to make Trump look good. https://t.co/wkv6HAQx3e — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 24, 2020

He also demanded that Conway flip sides and denounce the president: “If she cared about the country and had any shame about the destruction she was a part of she would speak out publicly against Trump right now.”

If she cared about the country and had any shame about the destruction she was a part of she would speak out publicly against Trump right now. She knows how corrupt, dangerous and inept he is. To not inform everyone leads to the death of more people. https://t.co/aI16HSGv1N — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 24, 2020

Apatow failed to mention that family separations also occurred during the Obama administration, with children placed in cages in some circumstances.

Kellyanne Conway said in a statement that her decision to leave the White House is completely voluntary. She will still speak at the Republican National Convention this week, a White House source told Breitbart News.

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” she said. “In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Her husband, George Conway, announced around the same time that he is stepping down from the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump Republican group he co-founded with Rick Wilson. “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted out his hatred for the Conways. “Fuck the Conway parents forever. And I’m sure they’ll be back on a reality show or something to that effect very, very soon. Which of course was the point all along.”

Fuck the Conway parents forever. And I’m sure they’ll be back on a reality show or something to that effect very, very soon. Which of course was the point all along. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 24, 2020

Bette Midler added her voice to the hatefest by replying to Claudia Conway — the daughter of Kellyanne and George — who claimed that her mother’s job “ruined my life.”

“Well, if it’s any consolation, she ruined our lives too,” Midler responded.

Well, if it’s any consolation, she ruined our lives too. https://t.co/TF3BPgKOlr — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 24, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com