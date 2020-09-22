Jennifer Aniston: Put Out the Dumpster Fire that Is 2020. Vote Early. ‘Do It for RBG’

Actress Jennifer Aniston is urging people to register to vote on Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day. “Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Morning Show and Friends star also asked people to plan to vote early. “Do it for RBG!” Aniston wrote. She also posted a video clip from her recent Emmy Awards appearance alongside Jimmy Kimmel during which she wielded a fire extinguisher.

“Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day,” she posted. “Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020. Text VOTER to 26797 (or click the link in my bio) to check your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!”

Aniston was Emmy nominated this year for her role in AppleTV’s The Morning Show, but she lost to actress Zendaya in HBO’s drama series Euphoria.

National Voter Registration Day takes place on the fourth Tuesday of September, and is billed as a non-partisan event to encourage voter participation. One of this year’s partners is When We All Vote, the youth-oriented voter registration organization backed by Michelle Obama.

Aniston previously pushed voter registration when she reunited online with her Friends co-stars in July. Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow teamed up with Aniston on Cox’s Instagram page to push fans to vote in the November election.

She also urged voter participation in an Instagram post in March.

