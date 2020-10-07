Joe Biden Campaign Teaming with ‘Star Trek’ Stars for ‘Trek the Vote to Victory’ Fundraiser

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is teaming up with iconic Star Trek cast members for a fundraiser, entitled “Trek the Vote to Victory,” featuring the series’ stars, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart, and Kate Mulgrew.

“Join me, generations of Star Trek cast, and some pretty cool Trekkies – Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg – to support @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” wrote Takei on Instagram. “It’s going to take all of us and we need you.”

The virtual event promises at least “19 icons from five Star Trek casts,” and will feature failed Democrat presidential primary candidates Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, and Pete Buttigieg, as well as failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as “special guest stars.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for October 13, and while there is no specific donation amount required in order to join the virtual event, the campaign suggests donating at least $25.

This, of course is not the Biden campaign’s first attempt at summoning celebrity support in an attempt to help the former vice president in the upcoming November election.

In July, the Biden campaign hosted a fundraiser alongside Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In June, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also headlined a virtual event for the Democrat nominee. Biden’s campaign has also enlisted Hollywood stars to help whip up social media enthusiasm through a series of Instagram Live chats.

The former vice president has also taken in a reported $6 million from a virtual fundraiser hosted by former Disney and Dreamworks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg. Biden has also participated in fundraisers featuring Rob Reiner, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, and Melissa Etheridge.

