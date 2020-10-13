‘The Simpsons’ Goes Full Anti-Trump in Episode Listing 50 Reasons Not to Re-Elect Him

The FOX animated series The Simpsons has ramped up its effort to push partisan politics, this time in the show’s 31st Treehouse of Horror Halloween special, which shows viewers 50 reasons why voters should not re-elect President Donald Trump.

The show’s 31st Treehouse of Horror Halloween special (scheduled to air on election day) begins with Marge calling Homer to remind him to vote, allowing him to arrive at the polling station just in time to cast his ballot. However, Homer appears undecided over who to vote for, enraging his progressively-minded daughter Lisa, who chastises him for even considering Trump given “everything that happened over the past four years.”

Watch below:

A confused Homer tells Lisa he does not know what she is talking about, at which point the show provides 50 reasons why the country should not give Trump a second term.

The list is as follows:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one

Having once been one of America’s most iconic and universally loved shows, The Simpsons (which has now run for 32 seasons) has in recent years descended into all-out partisan politics and begun aggressively pushing left-wing narratives. In June, producers bowed to pressure from the Black Lives Matter movement to announce that they will no longer allow white actors to voice non-white roles, a decision that is likely to affect many of the show’s most popular recurring characters.

In October 2018, producers also confirmed that the long-running Indian character, Apu, would be written out of the show due to complaints that he negatively stereotypes Indian people. In 2017, the show even compared former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway counselor to the notorious Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Last month, some of the show’s producers also attended an event alongside some of Hollywood’s other creative minds to raise money for Democrat voter registration efforts known as Field Team 6 and help “save the world” from Donald Trump.

