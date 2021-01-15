Hollywood Stars Headlining 5 Days of Biden Inaugural Events to Celebrate ‘America United’

The festivities surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration are set to officially begin Saturday, with a concert celebrating “diversity,” followed by another four days packed with anti-Trump Hollywood celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, John Legend, Kal Penn, and Debra Messing.

Biden’s chosen theme for his inauguration is “America United,” though the roster of artistic talent, which includes Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, represents some of Hollywood’s most left-wing voices. Many of the events will be virtual in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Saturday, the celebration will officially kick off with “America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers.” The inauguration committee said the concert will “celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation.” It will feature appearances by anti-Trump celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Netflix’s Atypical actor Nik Dodani, actress Cristela Alonzo, and actor Darren Criss.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) will also participate.

The Resistance Revival Choir is set to perform during the concert. As its name suggests, the ensemble, which consists of female and gender “non-binary” singers, was founded in opposition to President Trump. Also set to perform is the Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas.

Other concerts leading up to inauguration day include “United We Serve,” which will honor the National Day of Service, on January 18, and feature appearances by Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield and Bebe Winans; and a nationwide COVID-19-themed memorial event on January 19.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will serve as hosts for the Inauguration Day telecast, while Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, and John Legend are also set to appear. Later in the day, Tom Hanks will host a primetime telecast titled “Celebrating America” that will air on the three major broadcast networks and cable channels including CNN and MSNBC.

As Breitbart News reported, Debra Messing will co-host a pre-inauguration fundraising event on Sunday with actor Keegan-Michael Key. It will feature performances by Carole King, Will.I.AM, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Michael Bivins, Ben Harper and AJR.

Messing has promoted physical violence against President Donald Trump, saying in a tweet that she hopes the president gets raped in prison. Twitter hasn’t penalized the Hollywood actress, who comment appears to violate the platform’s terms of service.

Another inauguration fundraiser set for Friday will feature cast members from the TV series The West Wing, Scandal, and Designated Survivor. Actor and former Obama staffer Kal Penn will host the event.

