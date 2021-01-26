Star Wars star Mark Hamill on Monday touted his involvement in a Green Eggs and Ham-styled cartoon parodying conservatives who oppose wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hamill — who is also famous for his voice acting work, particularly as the Joker in several Batman animated series — performed the narration for “Will You Wear A Mask? I Ask,” a video adaptation of a children’s book by writer Tom Ruegger, published in August of last year.

The actor, who frequently riffs on politics from his social media accounts, linked the project to President Joe Biden’s mandate to wear a mask on all federal property — a mandate that Biden and his subordinates have already frequently ignored. “Support @POTUS’ mask-wearing mandate to protect yourself & others & HAVE FUN doing it,” Hamill wrote.

Check out "Will You Wear A Mask? I Ask" written by @tomruegger & performed by @HamillHimself (that's ME!) Support @POTUS' mask-wearing mandate to protect yourself & others & HAVE FUN doing it. All proceeds from this video go to World Central Kitchen! https://t.co/JqdH3OGjLo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 25, 2021

The video begins at the grocery store where a character wearing a red baseball cap — a clear nod to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” apparel — is seen telling a store employee that he will not wear a mask inside.

The store employee pleads with the potential customer to wear a mask and breaks out a list of reasons why wearing a mask is the proper thing to do.

“Before you walk in through the door,” the scold says, “there’s a rule you can’t ignore. So, here’s the question I must ask: Will you please put on a mask? Will you wear a mask, I ask?”

But the red-hatted antagonist replies, “I won’t wear one, since you ask.”

The MAGA character goes on to list all the reasons he won’t wear a mask, including Constitutional freedoms, something the mask-wearing protagonist ridicules.

As the video begins to wrap up, the MAGA Goofus claims that he has a doctor’s note excusing him from wearing a mask. But when the pro-mask Gallant looks at the message, it reads, “Doctor’s note, this really is a male excuse. Signed: sincerely, Dr. Seuss.”

The video ends with the masked champion telling the MAGA lout that if he doesn’t wear a mask, he’ll end up in a “casket.”

This threat of death apparently changes his simpleton MAGA mind, and he ends up putting on the mask, finally earning him access to the store and putting a big smile on his face.

The same day that Hamill promoted his voice acting role, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, floated the possibility that Americans should wear two masks at once to protect themselves from COVID-19.

