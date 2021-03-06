Billy Eichner Celebrates Being First Gay Man to Write, Star in Gay Romantic Comedy: ‘Only took 100 Years!’

The gay romantic comedy Bros is the first major studio film to both star and be co-written by an openly gay actor, Billy Eichner according to Universal, which has set the movie’s release for August 2022.

“In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film. Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!” Billy Eichner tweeted on Friday.

According to a report by The Wrap, Bros is a “rare major studio romantic comedy” that follows two gay lead characters as they try to find the time to fall in love while each being too bust with their lives.

The film will be directed by Nicholas Stoller, who is perhaps best known for Neighbors and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Stoller also co-wrote the screenplay with Eichner.

Bros is also being produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church, who was the co-producer of Trainwreck and Step Brothers. Eichner will also serve as an executive producer on the film.

Eichner, who was the star of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, bashed then-President Donald Trump, his family, and all of the president’s supporters — a group of American voters of more than 74 million people — ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, stating, “the rest of us need to make sure this never happens again.”

“Fuck Trump, fuck his whole family, fuck anyone that chose to work with him and fuck every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We’ve been warned. And guess what — I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards!” tweeted Eichner in January.

In 2018, Eichner called President Trump an “evil piece of shit” for his transgender policy change.

“He’s a fucking piece of shit asshole. Evil piece of shit. The whole administration is awful,” lamented Eichner in an interview with TMZ.

