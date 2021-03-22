Woke TV: Warner Bros. Teams with Yale Professor to Create Content for Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice

Hollywood is doubling down on making more shows about “equity” and social justice, with a major TV studio announcing plans to partner with a Yale professor who has pushed for racial “equity” in policing and who justified last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and riots by arguing they were caused by generations of “white supremacy.”

Warner Bros. Television Group has signed a creative deal with Yale professor Phillip Atiba Goff, who heads the university’s Center for Policing Equity and serves as a professor of African-American studies. Under the partnership, WB and Goff will create scripted dramas and comedies, as well as non-scripted documentaries, that promote racial “equity” and social justice.

He will also serve as a consultant on other WB-produced shows.

Excited to get to work un-telling the lies we tell about ourselves! Thanks to the folks @warnerbros for creating space for this work! https://t.co/YwYmcm3vnx — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) March 22, 2021

Goff has argued numerous times that police reform is needed to root out systemic racism. He has spoken extensively about defunding the police, saying on MSNBC last year that stripping law enforcement of public funding may not be enough and that cities need to reinvest that money in community programs.

Phillip Atiba Goff explains why defunding the police alone may not get protesters what they want. pic.twitter.com/blcVWMlvHA — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 9, 2020

Last year, Goff argued that BLM protests and rallies were the result of “generations of white supremacy.”

“We are witnessing the unpaid debt owed to black communities after generations of white supremacy and neglect coming due,” he wrote in an opinion article for CNN.

WB TV head Channing Dungey praised Goff and said she expects the partnership to create shows that “will both entertain and inspire.”

“We are honored to have the benefit of his insight, guidance and counsel here at the Studio,” Dungey said in a release sent to multiple news outlets Monday. “We are also extremely excited to collaborate with Dr. Goff and his team to create powerful and compelling programming that will both entertain and inspire.”

WB TV has produced such hit series as Friends, E.R., Mom, and the long-running The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It has also produced a number of cop procedurals, including The Closer and its spin-off, Major Crimes.

