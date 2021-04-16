Hollywood Celebrities Renew Push for Gun Control Following FedEx Shooting: It’s a ‘National Disgrace’

Hollywood celebrities are renewing their push for gun control following a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, which reportedly left eight people dead late Thursday. The gunmen committed suicide at the scene, according to reports.

Show business elites including Julianne Moore, Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano, and Stephen King are urging lawmakers to take action. It’s a “national disgrace,” actor Billy Baldwin tweeted.

Celebrities have ramped up their drive for more gun control following shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, promoting measures including background checks and a ban on assault weapons. Many of the stars cheered last week when President Joe Biden announced a new set of executive orders that includes new restrictions on “ghost guns” and a push for red flag laws.

On Friday, the stars resumed banging their drums for gun control, seizing on the Indianapolis shooting to push their political agenda.

Julianne Moore demanded elected officials take action to ensure there are fewer guns on the street. She also pushed for police reform and more mental health services. “If our representatives don’t do all of the above vote them out. We don’t have to live like this,” she wrote.

Bette Midler tweeted “there is something seriously wrong” with the country, saying it is being “terrorized by when with guns.” She added the country “does absolutely nothing to resist.”

Stephen King tweeted “something has to be done about guns in this country,” adding that “safeguards” are needed to prevent “crazy” and “angry” people from obtaining and using firearms.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill expressed his frustration with what he sees as an endless cycle of violence and political inaction.

Rosanna Arquette demanded “gun control now.”

Alyssa Milano urged the Senate to pass gun legislation, using the anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting to demand reforms. She also urged her fans not to become “numb” by the Indianapolis shooting.

Billy Baldwin also demanded gun control, calling the FedEx shooting a “national disgrace.”

You know that old gun nut saying…

“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” ??? Well… that doesn’t seem to be working out so well.

