LA Frozen Yogurt Shop Denies Receiving Donation from Demi Lovato After She Slammed Its Diet Food Choices

The Bigg Chill — the frozen yogurt shop in Los Angeles, California, that has been under attack in recent days by the left-wing pop star Demi Lovato — says it has not received a donation from the singer, despite internet rumors claiming that it has.

“To those of you asking, we have not received any donations from Demi’s team. Nor do we want one,” wrote The Bigg Chill in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The Instagram post included two photos of what the The Bigg Chill says are “photoshopped images” suggesting that the frozen yogurt shop received a donation from Lovato in the wake of her bizarre quarrel with the company.

Over the weekend, the singer attacked The Bigg Chill for “triggering” her by having “sugar free cookies” and “other diet foods” available in its store.

The frozen yogurt shop responded to Lovato’s criticism on Sunday by explaining that its store offers food items for people with diabetes and celiac disease, as well as options for vegans. But Lovato didn’t stop there.

On Monday, the Really Don’t Care singer took to Instagram where she posted an eight and a half minute video rant, in which she offered to work with the company to change its branding so that she can “feel safe going in there.”

“I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted, and then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend,” Lovato lamented in her video. “Being a celebrity is exhausting sometimes.”

The Bigg Chill added in its Instagram Story on Wednesday that the company has “not made any changes to our menu.”

“We have not heard anything from Demi since her ‘sorry, not sorry’ apology Monday,” the frozen yogurt shop added. “We have not heard anything from her team.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.