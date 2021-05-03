Video: HBO’s John Oliver Makes JFK Assassination Joke in Response to GOP Sen. John Kennedy’s Vaccine Message

HBO’s Last Week Tonight host John Oliver made a joke about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy while attempting to snark at a Republican senator with the same name.

On Sunday’s show, comedian John Oliver was reacting to a video message from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in which the politician urged people to get the coronavirus vaccine. Sen. Kennedy isn’t a member of the famed Kennedy family of Massachusetts but that didn’t stop the British comedian from cracking his questionable joke.

In his video message, Sen. Kennedy sang a snippet from the Andy Williams song “Born Free” as a way to encourage vaccinations. “I can’t sing very well, but I’m free. Be free. Be cool. Get the vaccine. I did. It works,” he said.

Oliver then retorted: “Okay. That was the worst thing to come out of a Kennedy’s mouth since the back of a Kennedy’s head.

Watch below:

Sen. Kennedy has served as a senator from Louisiana since 2017 when he succeeded retired Sen. David Vitter (R). A former Democrat, Kennedy has been a sharp critic of President Joe Biden and woke identity politics, using the term “wokerista” during public hearings.

Oliver recently used his HBO show to pressure President Joe Biden into raising the cap on refugees, saying “for a guy who clearly wanted to be the person who restored the soul of America,” it is now time for him to “pick up a fucking pen.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com