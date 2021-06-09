Actor Armie Hammer Checks into Rehab Facility Amid Cannibalism Scandal Fallout

Actor Armie Hammer has checked into an in-patient rehab facility in Florida so he can get treatment for issues involving drugs, alcohol, and sex.

Hammer left the Grand Cayman on May 29, and checked himself into the rehab facility outside Orlando on May 31, where he has been ever since, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

The rehab check-in arrives amid several months of sexual abuse allegations against the actor, and comes after a March 18 press conference in which a woman named Effie — alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred — accused Hammer of “violently raping” her for more than four hours, and “repeatedly slammed” her “face against the wall.”

Sources told Vanity Fair that Hammer contacted his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in late May, asking for help and telling her that he was ready to seek treatment. The star has also reportedly agreed to stay in rehab for as long as it takes him to get healthy.

Hammer checked into the rehab facility with the support of Chambers and his family.

The actor’s arrival at the airport was first reported on social media by a witness, who said that Hammer walked in with Chambers and their two young children, reports Vanity Fair.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a close friend of Hammer told Vanity Fair. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

“This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being,” the friend added.

Hammer’s career first began unraveling in January, with a social media scandal involving several alleged graphic messages to women discussing cannibalism.

The scandal ultimately resulted in the actor stepping away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

Around that time, Hammer was also interviewed by the Cayman Islands police involving an incident in which he posted a video of a woman he called “Miss Cayman” on an Instagram account he apparently kept in secret.

By February, the actor was dropped by his publicist and his talent agency, WME, amid the scandal involving the unverified direct messages that he allegedly sent to several women.

Then in March, Effie accused Hammer of rape. While the actor denies the claims, the LAPD has confirmed that an investigation into the allegations has been launched.

