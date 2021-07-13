Chicago Rapper with Target Tattooed on His Throat Shot 64 Times

KTS Dre, a Windy City area rap artist, was shot 64 times in an ambush sprung outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago over the weekend.

The rapper, who has a tattoo that appears to be a target and whose initials stand for “Kill To Survive,” was gunned down on Saturday evening shortly after being released from jail for violating his bail, Chicago’s Fox 32 reported.

The Chicago Police said that the rapper, born Londre Sylvester, was riddled with 64 wounds in his head and upper body. He was immediately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital but was pronounced dead about a half hour after the attack, the Cook County medical examiner reported.

“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” a police report states.

Witnesses said a large number of suspects jumped into several vehicles and drove off in different directions after the rapper fell.

An elderly woman who was with Sylvester was wounded in the knee but is listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Sylvester, 35, had been arrested last April and hit with a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was let out on $50,000 bail. But he was back in jail this month after prosecutors charged him with violating the conditions of his release. He was at the jail being fitted for an ankle monitoring device, sources said.

