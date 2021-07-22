Country music star Lee Greenwood is joining with Breland Homes to construct a custom-built house for a wounded veteran in Alabama.

“The project is a partnership with Helping a Hero, a non-profit organization that has awarded more than 100 homes in 23 states to injured veterans in the global war on terror,” AL.com reported Thursday.

It is also part of the All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood concert to be held in Huntsville on October 12. The Grammy-winning artist is best known for his song titled “God Bless the U.S.A.” “After meeting Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes in Huntsville, AL a couple months ago we started talking about doing something to a help a veteran in North Alabama,” Greenwood said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “We are proud to announce a partnership with Helping a Hero to provide a custom-built home for a wounded warrior in North Alabama during my #40YearsofHits Concert October 12,” he added: After meeting Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes in Huntsville, AL a couple months ago we started talking about… Posted by Lee Greenwood on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The organization created its Nominate a Hero program so the community could nominate a wounded veteran to be the recipient of the home, the AL.com report said, adding the veteran will be awarded the home during the upcoming concert.

“Helping a Hero has helped provide over 100 homes for veterans and I have served as an ambassador for them for over a decade,” Greenwood stated. “The work they do is tremendous, especially when you get to hand those keys to a wounded veteran. The reactions are priceless.”

“I know that I am being honored on October 12th and it’s very appreciated, however, after I met Louis and Patti, I knew this was a wonderful opportunity to team together and make a difference. I am honored to share the stage on October 12th to honor a special veteran,” he continued.

The organization raises money and partners with builders to design homes adapted for the hero’s needs.