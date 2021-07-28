‘Arthur’ Canceled After 25 Seasons: PBS Kids Show Recently Said ‘It’s Not Enough to Say, I’m Not Racist’

PBS has cancelled the long-running animated kids show Arthur after 25 seasons, a decision that appears to have rankled some people close to the show.

The cancellation comes after Arthur recently promoted a series of left-wing positions, including the controversial anti-racism ideology during an episode that aired last year.

The show will end following its 25th season, which will premiere next year. The revelation was made by Kathy Waugh, who developed the show, during an interview with the “Finding DW” podcast with Jason Szwimer. The show later confirmed the cancellation in a statement to Deadline.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,”Arthur executive producer Carol Greenwald said.

“In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come.”

PBS children's show "Arthur" is pumping out taxpayer-funded propaganda depicting the United States as a racist country where unjustified police brutality against black Americans is an aspect of everyday life. https://t.co/i8NEYxqgzX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 12, 2020

Kathy Waugh expressed dissatisfaction over the cancellation. “Arthur is no longer in production,” she said in the podcast interview. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think they’ve made a mistake, PBS, and I think Arthur should come back. And I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Arthur promoted anti-racism in an episode last year in which Arthur and his friend Buster appeared to discuss the video showing the death of George Floyd.

During the scene, they were joined by school lunch lady Mrs. MacGrady, who explained how racism is “like a disease” that is “gonna get worse” without further action. “Yes, I saw [the video] too. And let me tell you, it made my blood boil,” she said, before adding that “it’s not enough to say, ‘I’m not racist, it’s not my problem.’”

The sentiment echoed anti-racism proponents including Ibram X. Kendi, who have frequently argued that it is no longer sufficient for people to say they aren’t racist.

MR RATBURN IS GAY ?!? IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/e9A4ZnnGa2 — MOVED TO GATTSKIN (@gattsplat) May 13, 2019

In 2019, the long-running kid’s show featured a same-sex wedding between third-grade teacher Mr. Ratburn and another male character.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com