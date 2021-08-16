Elliot Page Shows Off Washboard Abs After Double Mastectomy

X-Men and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page — formerly known as Ellen Page — posted a post-double mastectomy, shirtless Instagram selfie for the second time since coming out as transgender.

The 34-year-old Juno star — who came out as transgender late last year — captioned the photo, “TGIF.”

El actor #ElliotPage sorprendió al internet tras mostrar su increíble cambio físico. pic.twitter.com/zsf3ucW0h5 — Maxine Woodside (@maxwoodside) August 16, 2021

In December Page took to social media to reveal a transition from Ellen to Elliot. The actor asked to be identified by the pronouns he and they.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Since then, Page appears to have gotten a haircut and gone through surgery, and by May, posted a shirtless pool photo revealing for the first time the star’s naked torso and top surgery.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” the actor wrote in the Instagram caption.

The photo elicited words of encouragement from fellow celebrities, including actress-singer Miley Cyrus, who called the photo “hot,” and actress Ilana Glazer, who called Page a “handsome boi.”

In January, Page announced a divorce from Emma Portner in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” they said.

In April, Page recounted experiencing a physical breakdown, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, after being pressured to wear a dress to a premiere screening of the movie Inception in 2010.

“I lost it, it was like a cinematic moment,” Page said. “That night, after the premiere at the after-party, I collapsed.”

