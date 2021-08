Scott Baio Calls Out Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner over Biden Support: ‘This Is Your Guy! Where Are You Now?’

Hollywood actor Scott Baio has called out his fellow celebrities who supported and campaigned for Joe Biden, noting their silence on the president’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in thousands of Americans stranded behind enemy lines and 13 dead U.S. military personnel in twin suicide bombings last week.

In a tweet Monday, Scott Baio named Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Patton Oswalt, and Richard Marx, all of whom backed Joe Biden during last year’s presidential race.

“This is your guy! Where are you now?” Baio asked. “I’m praying for our military that was killed and those left behind because of your guy.”

Where are you now @pattonoswalt @alyssa_milano @robreiner @richardmarx and others in Hollywood. This is your guy! Where are you now? I'm praying for our military that was killed and those left behind because of your guy. P.S. Trump has nothing to do with this. pic.twitter.com/l1W7dQpEY4 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 30, 2021

Baio shared a screenshot of a Fox News chyron that appeared to reference a recent report claiming Taliban “kill squads” are using biometric data left behind in Afghanistan by the Biden administration to identify and eliminate U.S. allies.

The report appears to have originated from the site Zenger News, which conducted an interview with a purported member of a Taliban special unit called Al Isha. The individual claimed his unit is using U.S.-made hand-held scanners to access a U.S.-built biometric database and identify any person who helped the NATO allies or worked with Indian intelligence.

Baio’s tweet provoked a response from singer Richard Marx, who blamed former administrations for the Afghanistan fiasco. Marx also repeated The Atlantic magazine’s debunked claim that former President Donald Trump called military personnel “suckers” and “losers.”

The shitshow in Afghanistan has lots of multi-administration blame to go around. When your racist draft-dodging hero was calling our own military servicemen and women “losers and suckers” where the fuck were you? You disingenuous rapey little twerp. https://t.co/hcwDG7GHw6 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 30, 2021

While neither Alyssa Milano nor Rob Reiner had reacted to Baio as of Monday evening, they both re-affirmed their support for Biden in tweets on Sunday.

Milano said she is “proud” of Biden, adding that the president is doing an “incredible job.”

I’m proud of @POTUS and the incredible job he’s doing. He’s the right person for the job in this moment in history. #IStandWithBiden — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Reiner skirted the issue by praising Biden for his “strength and fortitude” to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

America’s 20 year involvement in an unwinable is over. It took the guts of a Commander-in-Chief with the strength and fortitude to withstand the overwhelming barrage of criticism to do what was right. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 30, 2021

Patton Oswalt also didn’t reply to Baio, though the comedian retweeted the following message that lauded Biden for pulling out of Afghanistan without addressing the catastrophic way it was executed.

Scott, you'd be praising Trump for his leadership for pulling out of Afghanistan if he were still President. Biden did it. Fulfilled that promise. He has already retaliated against our enemies and has promised to continue. What are you missing? — Andrew (@AndrewCrow) August 30, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, numerous celebrities who endorsed and campaigned for Joe Biden last year have yet to comment on the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan. They include Barbra Streisand, Dave Bautista, Cher, Jason Alexander, Sarah Silverman, and Mark Hamill.

