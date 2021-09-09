Actor Elijah Wood Snaps, Defends Gavin Newsom: ‘This Recall Is Bulls**t, So Vote NO’

Actor Elijah Wood erupted after getting pushback from social media users who called him out after he defended California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Lord of the Rings star slammed the upcoming recall election as “bullshit” and said “our democracy” depends on keeping Newsom in office.

The 40-year-old actor was reacting to a comment on Gov. Newsom’s tweet promoting New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s video urging Californians for vote to keep Newsom in the state’s top job.

When one person commented that Californians should not “blindly follow” the directions of a “celebrity politician” such as AOC, Wood snapped.

Wood jumped to his own Twitter, writing, “what even IS a ‘celebrity politician’ also, blindly follow? come on, don’t YOU listen to politicians that you believe in and wouldn’t you consider to vote how they suggest based on their alignment with your values? oh, and this recall is bullshit. so vote NO.”

Wood has used his Twitter to support Newsom before. Just last week he claimed that “democracy depends” on voting no on the recall.

Like many in Hollywood, the Frodo actor typically uses his Twitter account to push far left ideas and issues. In one tweet Wood supported forced mask-wearing and insisted it wasn’t a political issue.

And masks, you should require masks. Has nothing to do with politics, but rather, public health. https://t.co/Pd9pQYbOcA — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 19, 2020

He also joined failed Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke to “fight” against mythical “GOP voter suppression.”

Still, Wood was spouting a slightly different viewpoint in 2017 when he appeared on the Jim and Sam Show and talked about trying to listen to all viewpoints to make up your own mind about the issues.

“We need to be able to hear the opinions of people we don’t agree with and give them a platform” so that we can have an intelligent conversation about the issues, he told the show’s hosts.

