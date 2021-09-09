Actor Elijah Wood Snaps, Defends Gavin Newsom: ‘This Recall Is Bulls**t, So Vote NO’

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 01: Elijah Wood attends 'El Hormiguero' Tv show at Vertice 360 Studio on July 1, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)
Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Actor Elijah Wood erupted after getting pushback from social media users who called him out after he defended California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Lord of the Rings star slammed the upcoming recall election as “bullshit” and said “our democracy” depends on keeping Newsom in office.

The 40-year-old actor was reacting to a comment on Gov. Newsom’s tweet promoting New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s video urging Californians for vote to keep Newsom in the state’s top job.

When one person commented that Californians should not “blindly follow” the directions of a “celebrity politician” such as AOC, Wood snapped.

Wood jumped to his own Twitter, writing, “what even IS a ‘celebrity politician’ also, blindly follow? come on, don’t YOU listen to politicians that you believe in and wouldn’t you consider to vote how they suggest based on their alignment with your values? oh, and this recall is bullshit. so vote NO.”

Wood has used his Twitter to support Newsom before. Just last week he claimed that “democracy depends” on voting no on the recall.

Like many in Hollywood, the Frodo actor typically uses his Twitter account to push far left ideas and issues. In one tweet Wood supported forced mask-wearing and insisted it wasn’t a political issue.

He also joined failed Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke to “fight” against mythical “GOP voter suppression.”

Elijah Wood attends The Build Presents Elijah Wood & Sam Barnett Discussing Their Show “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” at AOL HQ on October 21, 2016 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Still, Wood was spouting a slightly different viewpoint in 2017 when he appeared on the Jim and Sam Show and talked about trying to listen to all viewpoints to make up your own mind about the issues.

“We need to be able to hear the opinions of people we don’t agree with and give them a platform” so that we can have an intelligent conversation about the issues, he told the show’s hosts.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.